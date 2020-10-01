INTERVIEW | I will not be contesting upcoming Assembly polls: K Muraleedharan

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Muraleedharan, MP from Vadakara, who had created much hullabaloo when he quit as chairman of KPCC media campaign committee, told TNIE that he has absolutely no plans to contest assembly elections from Vattiyoorkavu or any other seat.

He maintained that none of the sitting MPs should be fielded in the assembly polls and that the two sitting MPs — Kodikunnil Suresh and K Sudhakaran — should follow suit by stepping down from the posts of KPCC working president.

In a freewheeling interview, the 63-year-old leader opened up about the importance of choosing candidates on the basis of winnability.

Your decision to quit as chairman of KPCC media campaign panel... Was it unwarranted when UDF was breathing fire on ruling LDF?

The media campaign committee is meant exclusively for polls and my appointment was the result of a series of occurrences. It was then AICC chief Rahul Gandhi who took the initiative when I had been the Vattiyoorkavu, MLA. Later, I was fielded from Vadakara for the Lok Sabha polls after Muslim League and Revolutionary Marxist Party sought my candidature. When the KPCC revamp took place, the three senior leaders took a unilateral decision without taking the other leaders into confidence. When Behanan announced his resignation as UDF convener citing ‘one man one post’ rule, I felt I should follow suit.

Is there a move by senior Congress MPs from Kerala to form an axis against the big three?

There is absolutely no need for such a move. Mullappally, Chennithala and Oommen Chandy are leaders who can give both focus and heft to the party. Indeed they can take a final decision but they should take on board senior leaders.The political grapevine is rife with rumours of some sitting Congress MPs keen on returning to Kerala politics.

Any plans to contest from your erstwhile assembly seat since you keep shuttling between Vadakara and Vattiyoorkavu?

Personally, I’m against sitting MPs entering the fray for assembly polls. From my experience, I have found out that there should be a good enough reason for electors to vote for a candidate. Also, it is a fact that voters loath bypolls. However, nursing once’s former assembly seat — I had been elected twice back-to-back from Vattiyoorkavu and Adoor Prakash represented Konni for 26 years — becomes all the more important if the seat has been wrested by political opponents.

I keep coming to Vattiyoorkavu since I have a home here. But I will not be contesting the next assembly elections from here or anywhere. I wish to complete my full term as the MP from Vadakara and concentrate on party politics later. If there is a conducive atmosphere, I will contest from Vattiyoorkavu in the 2026 Assembly elections. Now my aim is to strengthen the party’s prospects in the local body elections in Vadakara and also in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Who is your party’s front-runner for post of chief minister?

Among the three senior leaders, Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy and Mullappally Ramachandran, one will emerge as the top contender.

Is Chandy likely to get another term as CM or will there be arrangement to share the top post between him and Chennithala?

It is the Congress Parliamentary Party which takes the call on the CM-designate. There is no chance of the post being shared as there is no such precedent here in Kerala.

Could there be an underdog... a fourth contender?

Right now, I don’t think there is any.

Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty, MP, has already staked his party’s claim to a ‘key post’ when the UDF forms the government. Your take?

IUML is the second-largest constituent in the UDF and they have every right to stake claim to the deputy CM’s post. If indeed they do, we will gladly offer the post to the party.

What are the UDF prospects in the assembly polls?

Since there is a strong anti-incumbency sentiment against the LDF government, candidate selection has to be meticulous. Pinarayi Vijayan has both money and muscle power plus the entire government machinery at his disposal. It must be recalled that UDF had only a slim majority in 2011 polls. So it will all boil down to candidate selection.

The BJP factor in the polls. How much of a threat is it likely to pose?

The BJP is eyeing five-six seats in the assembly polls. I have a hunch that we may end up with a hung House. In the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the ruling LDF and the Opposition BJP are running neck and neck. However, we have never tried to ride piggyback on the BJP to unseat LDF. So the Congress has to be extremely careful in candidate selection for the assembly polls.