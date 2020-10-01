STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala to launch campaign on menstrual hygiene management, targets 15,000 girls

Taking note that menstrual hygiene management (MHM) will be the key to address RTI and related infertility, a campaign that targets adolescent girls in the age group of 10 to 18 years is on the anvil.

Published: 01st October 2020 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Menstrual hygiene is a vital aspect of women's health.

Menstrual hygiene is a vital aspect of women's health. (Photo | Twitter)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high prevalence of reproductive tract infections (RTI) and consequent infertility among women in the state have once again brought the focus back on menstrual health and hygiene.

Taking note that menstrual hygiene management (MHM) will be the key to address RTI and related infertility, a campaign that targets adolescent girls in the age group of 10 to 18 years is on the anvil.

"The taboos and stigma associated with menstruation are still there. Menstruating women are still considered to be impure and they face exclusion from various daily activities, including education, religious or cultural practices.

The campaign that is on the anvil aims to address this and inculcate MHM practices among the menarches and menstruators," said an officer with the Department of Women and Child Development.

According to the officer, the campaign that targets to reach out to around 15,000 girls will be rolled-out in continuation of the She-Pad project. It will be implemented by the Kerala State Women's Development Corporation (KSWDC).

"Menstrual hygiene is a vital aspect of women's health. The focus will be on generating awareness on MHM at an earlier stage among women," said the officer.

At the same time, a project proposal prepared by the KSWDC said that the campaign, that would get implemented at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, focuses on creating infrastructure and imparting awareness among adolescent girls for healthy menstrual hygiene practices.

Through it, self-esteem could be built and improvement of school attendance and greater socialisation could be attained among the targeted group. The safe and responsible use of menstrual hygiene materials is also a major component of the campaign.

"Infertility among men and women in the state is on the rise though a state-level stat is yet to be compiled. The causative factors include lifestyle change among others. But among women, poor menstrual hygiene is a major factor. It could be due to varying factors like lack of knowledge or due to inadequate WASH facilities (water, sanitation and hygiene)," said a health department official.

According to the officer, though RTI complications are mostly connected with pregnancy-related complications, if left untreated it might lead to complications like pelvic inflammatory disease, cervical cancer and chronic pelvic pain.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Menstrual hygiene Menstrual hygiene management RTI India period
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp