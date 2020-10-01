NCB awaiting details to probe drug rackets’ hand in Mollywood

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) unit in Kerala is awaiting details from its counterparts in Mumbai and Bengaluru to probe into activities of a few suspects in the Malayalam film industry for their links with drug rackets. The move comes close on the heels of NCB expanding its probe into the drug rackets’ activities among film personalities in Mumbai and Bengaluru, based on inputs from a countrywide operation.

Already, there has been information on the flow of party drugs, especially MDMA, LSD and curated marijuana, from Bengaluru to Kerala through an organised racket operated by Kochi native Mohamed Anoop, who was arrested by the NCB from Bengaluru. A senior NCB official said the case was primarily being investigated by the NCB units in Bengaluru and Mumbai. “We cannot divulge any details now. The respective units are proceeding with their probe and will expand it when required,” the officer said.

The Excise Department in Kerala had earlier busted a Goa-based racket — which had links with a few Keralites — that used to supply party drugs to many high-end parties in the state. Joint Excise Commissioner K Suresh Babu said Goa and Bengaluru continue to be the main hubs from where party drugs are supplied to entire South India and Kerala is one of the main destinations.

“In a few earlier cases, we got clear inputs on the role of Goa-based drug networks which had links in Kerala. We used to coordinate with the other agencies when we have specific information about the suspects,” he said.

Official sources said they were verifying certain details to ascertain links of Mohamed Anoop and Anika, who were nabbed by NCB last month, with a few persons in the Malayalam film industry. “It’s certain that Anoop is a major drug agent who has been operating between Bengaluru and Kochi,” said a source. In May 2019, Excise sleuths had nabbed an actor identified as Midhun Nalini and a Bengaluru- based cameraman from Fort Kochi based on a tip off that they were allegedly possessing narcotic substances.

