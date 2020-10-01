STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

New lottery to make five crorepatis

The  state lotteries department will soon roll out a new monthly lottery which will carry five first prizes of Rs 1 crore each.

Published: 01st October 2020 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The  state lotteries department will soon roll out a new monthly lottery which will carry five first prizes of Rs 1 crore each. Called ‘Bhagyamithra’, it will be priced at Rs 100 per ticket and the draw will take place on the first Sunday of every month. The printing of Bhagyamithra lottery tickets, scheduled for launch in the second week of October, will get under way as soon as the government okays the prize structure. A total of 40 lakh tickets will be printed for the inaugural draw tentatively set for November 1.

Under the proposed prize structure, there will be one second prize of Rs 10 lakh and eight third prizes of Rs 2 lakh each. Other prizes are of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 300, besides 35 consolation prizes of Rs 25,000 each. The new lottery is meant to compensate for the losses due to the cancellation of Pournami Lottery on Sundays, the lotteries department said in its request to the government. 

It will also help lottery agents, whose earnings had dropped after the number of weekly lotteries were slashed from seven to three due to the Covid-induced slowdown. Starting Thursday, the department will also increase the number of weekly lotteries from the present three to four. These include Win-Win, Akshaya, Nirmal and Karunya, tickets of which are priced at Rs 40. 

Though the sale of state lotteries is nearing the normal average of the pre- Covid days — an average 90 lakh tickets of each lottery is printed as against the previous 90-94 lakh — in terms of revenue, the department stands to lose as only four weekly lotteries are sold as against the seven in normal times.

Prize structure of Bhagyamithra
First prize (5 nos): Rs  1crore each
Second prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third prize (8 nos): Rs 2 lakh each
Total number of prizes:Rs  2,05,969
Total prize amount: Rs 24,15,39,000

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp