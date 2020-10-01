New lottery to make five crorepatis

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state lotteries department will soon roll out a new monthly lottery which will carry five first prizes of Rs 1 crore each. Called ‘Bhagyamithra’, it will be priced at Rs 100 per ticket and the draw will take place on the first Sunday of every month. The printing of Bhagyamithra lottery tickets, scheduled for launch in the second week of October, will get under way as soon as the government okays the prize structure. A total of 40 lakh tickets will be printed for the inaugural draw tentatively set for November 1.

Under the proposed prize structure, there will be one second prize of Rs 10 lakh and eight third prizes of Rs 2 lakh each. Other prizes are of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 300, besides 35 consolation prizes of Rs 25,000 each. The new lottery is meant to compensate for the losses due to the cancellation of Pournami Lottery on Sundays, the lotteries department said in its request to the government.

It will also help lottery agents, whose earnings had dropped after the number of weekly lotteries were slashed from seven to three due to the Covid-induced slowdown. Starting Thursday, the department will also increase the number of weekly lotteries from the present three to four. These include Win-Win, Akshaya, Nirmal and Karunya, tickets of which are priced at Rs 40.

Though the sale of state lotteries is nearing the normal average of the pre- Covid days — an average 90 lakh tickets of each lottery is printed as against the previous 90-94 lakh — in terms of revenue, the department stands to lose as only four weekly lotteries are sold as against the seven in normal times.

Prize structure of Bhagyamithra

First prize (5 nos): Rs 1crore each

Second prize: Rs 10 lakh

Third prize (8 nos): Rs 2 lakh each

Total number of prizes:Rs 2,05,969

Total prize amount: Rs 24,15,39,000