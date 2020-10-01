Vigilance submits FIR, none arraigned

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance Special Investigation Unit-I has registered a case and submitted an FIR in the Vigilance Court in Thiruvananthapuram based on its preliminary probe report.

However, no one has been arraigned in the case, registered based on the Prevention of Corruption Act. The preliminary investigation revealed financial manipulations committed by government officers. The sleuths registered the case based on the directive of the state government following legal advice.

Earlier, the vigilance probe team led by SP (Vigilance, Kottayam) V G Vinod Kumar had submitted the preliminary probe report to Vigilance director ADGP Sudesh Kumar, who then handed it over to the government. The report suggested registering a case as the team unearthed prima facie financial irregularities in the deal between UAE-based Red Crescent and Unitac Builders. It also found that government officers were involved in the scam.

V G Vinod Kumar told TNIE that the preliminary investigation revealed financial manipulations which were committed by government officers and they used the government money for the scam.“We have learnt that some government officers were involved in the financial irregularities. They had used public money for corruption. Apart from that, it has also been found that some officers had not done their duty which they are bound to do. However, the investigation from our side is over,” Vinod Kumar said.