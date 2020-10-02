Azheekkal violence: 5 BJP, 15 CPM workers booked

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A day after eight persons were injured in clashes between political parties at Azheekkal in Kannur, the New Mahe police registered cases against five BJP-RSS workers and 15 CPM activists on Thursday. BJP workers Dileep, Prasad, Aneesh, Lineesh, and Akhil, of Azheekkal, have been charged with the attempted murder of CPM workers Sreejith, 49, Sreekhil, 28, and Kottappeendavide Ajith, 30, who were admitted to the Thalasserry Cooperative Hospital with critical injuries on Wednesday night.

The police have also booked 15 CPM workers for attempted murder after they attacked the house of BJP worker Prasad and beat up Lijin, Akhil, Lineesh, and Prasad. Prasad’s wife Jeena was also injured in the attack. They were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Cooperative hospital, Thalasserry. The BJP leadership has complained that the CPM workers vandalised Akhil’s bike, Lineesh’s autorickshaw, and Prasad’s house and furniture.