STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: More than five shouldn’t gather, violators to be booked under Section 144 in Kerala

 With  cases spiking alarmingly in the state and a super spread looming large, the government has banned gathering of more than five people at a time.

Published: 02nd October 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

With the lockdown restrictions in place, the Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram wore a deserted look.

Representational Image. (File Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With cases spiking alarmingly in the state and a super spread looming large, the government has banned gathering of more than five people at a time. The restriction  will come into effect at 9 am on Saturday and remain until October 31 midnight.

The order issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta also authorised district magistrates to use the emergency provision under Section 144 of CrPC to enforce social distancing.The gatherings at weddings and funerals will be exempted from the tougher norms, said the order but the existing limit of 50 and 20 persons, respectively, at these functions will be strictly enforced.Stringent restrictions should be imposed in containment zones and in specific areas where the spread of the disease is apprehended.

The Disaster Management Authority will issue a detailed list of guidelines considering the situation in each district. The state’s stricter measures have come a day after the Central government announced more relaxations under Unlock 5. The Central government had increased the number of people allowed at public functions to 100, from September 21.  

Onam fete, protests by political parties worsened COVID situation

The situation in the state turned worse after the Onam celebrations and due to public protests organised by various political parties. It prompted the chief minister to call an all-party meeting last Tuesday where a consensus on stricter enforcement of social distancing was arrived at.

As a first step, the government told shops to ensure social distancing on its premises, failing which the shop owner would be liable for punishment. While the political parties were against reimposing a total lockdown in the state, the chief minister said Covid-19 protocol would be enforced more strictly using the police.

State govt to create 50,000 job opportunities by December to address unemployment issue

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Section 144 Kerala COVID 19 social distancing Coronavirus Kerala lockdown
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp