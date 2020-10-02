STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Districts undertaking special campaigns to contain Covid spread: Pinarayi

To strengthen containment measures in Ernakulam, corona flying squads will function at the local body level

Published: 02nd October 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid all-out efforts to rein in the pandemic, the state on Thursday reached a grim milestone with the Covid tally breaching the two lakh-mark. It came on a day when the daily caseload crossed the 8,000-mark -- 8,135 new cases were reported which took the active case count to 72, 339 -- for the second straight day.Also, the number of confirmed Covid deaths is witnessing a steady climb, with 29 casualties reported on Thursday. It is also the highest single-day loss of lives since the first Covid death  in Ernakulam on March 28. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters at his regular media briefing that with the virus transmission unabated, various districts have come out with novel campaigns to contain the same. “Take the case of Kozhikode, which recorded the maximum number of cases (1,072) till date on the day. They had made Covid Jagratha ID mandatory for all positive cases. It is needed for availing treatment in hospital or Covid Hospital as well as availing health insurance. Kannur launched a couple of campaigns,” he said. 

The initiatives launched by Kannur were ‘No Mask No Entry’ campaign and ‘Zero Contact Challenge’. While the former focuses on ensuring proper use of facemask in institutions, vehicles and open spaces and restricting entry to allow only those complying with the same, the latter calls for following Covid protocol under all circumstances where there is the possibility of person-to-person contact. 

Alappuzha launched ‘Karutham Alappuzhaye’ a month-long campaign to save its 3.30 lakh-strong aged population from Covid infection. Earlier, the CM said despite the awareness campaign and preventive measures being undertaken in the state capital,  they failed to yield the desired results owing to the non compliance on the part of the public. Pinarayi pointed out that most of the Covid patients in the district were aged below 40. 

“Crowding is still an issue at malls and it mostly occurs during  evenings and on holidays. In some places, people arrive with  children who are regarded as most vulnerable to Covid. Crowding at hospitals has also been noticed. There have also been reports of pregnant women, who arrive at health centres for periodic check-up, proceeding to shop at nearby outlets. All these will result in the spread of the virus,” said the CM. Allaying fears surrounding home care, the chief minister referred to a success story from Kollam where a 90-year-old woman suffering from diabetes recovered from Covid. He said to strengthen the containment measures in Ernakulam, corona flying squads will function at the local body level. 

For the third day running, over a hundred health workers — 105  —  were infected in the state on Thursday. Of the 8,135 cases reported, 7,013 were due to contact transmission. The  source of infection in 730 cases remains unknown. Also, 285 returnees and two staff of INHS. figured among the new cases. Besides, there were 2,828 recoveries

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp