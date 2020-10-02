Gold smuggling case: Faisal Fareed included in NIA’s most-wanted list

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing smuggling of gold via diplomatic channel has included an absconding accused in its most-wanted list. Faisal Fareed of Kaipamangalam in Thrissur, who is currently in the UAE, was included in the list recently.Faisal’s photograph and Kaipamangalam address as well as phone numbers for sharing information on him have been put up on the NIA website. However, by mistake, he is shown as being involved in another case related to the Islamic State (IS).

“The persons for whom we approach Interpol are included in the Most Wanted List. Due to some error, the case details have changed. He is only wanted in the gold smuggling case. With a non-bailable warrant issued against him, he will be caught if arrives at any entry port to India,” a source said.

Faisal’s role in the case is that the parcel containing gold sent in the baggage addressed to a UAE diplomat in Thiruvananthapuram originated from his address abroad. It was found that on two occasions, baggage was sent using his address. The NIA has already approached Interpol to issue a Blue Corner Notice to get his details from the UAE. Faisal, who is the third accused in the case, is also arraigned in the case probed by the Customs.

Besides, the NIA is on the lookout for Rabins Hameed, Siddiqul Akbar alias Siddique and Ahammed Kutty alias Kunjani who are holed up in the UAE. Rabins was the key person who coordinated the activities of the racket in the UAE and dealt with the Hawala transactions. The NIA court in Kochi has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against them and the anti-terror agency has sought the help of Interpol to track them down.