STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling case: Faisal Fareed included in NIA’s most-wanted list

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing smuggling of gold via diplomatic channel has included an absconding accused in its most-wanted list.

Published: 02nd October 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

A Central Industrial Security Force guard stands outside the office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing smuggling of gold via diplomatic channel has included an absconding accused in its most-wanted list. Faisal Fareed of Kaipamangalam in Thrissur, who is currently in the UAE, was included in the list recently.Faisal’s photograph and Kaipamangalam address as well as phone numbers for sharing information on him have been put up on the NIA website. However, by mistake, he is shown as being involved in another case related to the Islamic State (IS).

 “The persons for whom we approach Interpol are included in the Most Wanted List. Due to some error, the case details have changed. He is only wanted in the gold smuggling case. With a non-bailable warrant issued against him, he will be caught if arrives at any entry port to India,” a source said.

Faisal’s role in the case is that the parcel containing gold sent in the baggage addressed to a UAE diplomat in Thiruvananthapuram originated from his address abroad. It was found that on two occasions, baggage was sent using his address. The NIA has already approached Interpol to issue a Blue Corner Notice to get his details  from the UAE. Faisal, who is the third accused in the case, is also arraigned in the case probed by the Customs.

Besides, the NIA is on the lookout for Rabins Hameed, Siddiqul Akbar alias Siddique and Ahammed Kutty alias Kunjani who are holed up in the UAE. Rabins was the key person who coordinated the activities of the racket in the UAE and dealt with the Hawala transactions. The NIA court in Kochi has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against them and the anti-terror agency has sought the help of Interpol to track them down. 

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold smuggling case NIA Faisal Fareed
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp