Gold smuggling: Karat Faisal may be arraigned as 20th accused

In an embarrassing development for the Left government, the Customs on Thursday took into custody an LDF councillor in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Published: 02nd October 2020

Gold smuggling

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an embarrassing development for the Left government, the Customs on Thursday took into custody an LDF councillor in connection with the gold smuggling case. A team of officials from Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) Kochi picked up Karat Faisal, a councillor of Koduvally municipality in Kozhikode district, from his house at 4.30 am.

He was brought to the Kochi office at 12.30pm and his statement was recorded under Section 108 of the Customs Act. He may be arraigned as the 20th accused and his arrest is expected to be recorded soon. According to Customs sources, Faisal is suspected to have played an active role by investing money for smuggling gold.

“We had interrogated some of the arrested persons in the case in jail recently. Based on the information and the probe, it’s revealed that Faisal is one of the key links in the smuggling chain. He has contributed funds for procuring gold through illegal channel. He is a highly influential person with connections in political and business circles. He was involved in multiple gold smuggling cases before,” a Customs official said.

Customs also seized digital devices and documents from Faisal’s residence. After recording his arrest, he would be produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence). Faisal is a relative of Karat Razak MLA. Customs will seek his custody on completion of the Covid-19 test.
Customs also held a search at a private hospital of which Faisal is a board member.

