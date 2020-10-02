STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Grey areas in LIFE Mission, let probe continue: Kerala HC

The court declined to accept the plea and issued a notice to the CBI and Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara, who had filed a complaint, before adjourning the hearing to October 8.

LIFE mission project

A housing colony built as part of the LIFE mission (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a setback to the government which had moved the High Court challenging the CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the LIFE Mission housing project in Thrissur, the court on Thursday observed the investigation could not be stopped as there were certain grey areas in the issue.“Let the investigation go on,” Justice V G Arun observed orally and asked LIFE Mission authorities to cooperate with the probe. The observation was made on the petition filed by LIFE Mission CEO challenging the probe.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer K V Viswanathan, who appeared for the state government, sought to restrain the CBI from taking any coercive measures against the CEO on whom the bureau had served a notice asking him to produce relevant documents pertaining to the scheme. The court declined to accept the plea and issued a notice to the CBI and Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara, who had filed a complaint, before adjourning the hearing to October 8.

‘Probe needed to find out whether construction firms are proxies’

Viswanathan submitted that the state had no role in the agreement between UAE-based Red Crescent and the two construction companies, Unitac Builders and Sane Ventures. “CBI registered the FIR with mala fide intention,” he argued. LIFE Mission only gave the land and the two companies received the foreign donations directly into their accounts, he submitted. 

To this, the court asked whether there were any separate agreements between the firms and Red Crescent, which donated the money. “There should be some sort of agreement. The court did not come across any,” it said. The court also asked whether Unitac and other organisations could have got the funds without LIFE mission. CBI’s counsel Sasthamangalam S Ajithkumar submitted that the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) signed between LIFE Mission and Red Crescent was the genesis of the project and the two construction firms came into the picture only later. 

“The firms were nothing but stooges of government servants,” the counsel submitted. On the court’s poser whether any independent agreement was signed by Red Crescent with the firms, the counsel said more investigation was needed to find out such aspects and also whether the firms were acting as proxies for government officers or agency for receiving kickbacks. “It is, therefore, fair to continue with the investigation,” said the counsel. He said the LIFE Mission CEO’s petition was not maintainable as he had no locus standi to file it. “CBI has not named the CEO in the FIR, not has it identified any officers. How can a person whose name is not in the FIR challenge it?” the counsel asked.

The court said let more materials come on record and pointed out that the LIFE Mission CEO had not been named as an accused but was only summoned to produce some documents.  Advocate Abhilash K N, the counsel for Unitac Builders MD Santhosh Eappen, submitted that he too had filed a petition challenging the FIR. He said there was an agreement between Red Crescent and Unitac.

