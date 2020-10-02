Kerala gold smuggling scam: Chennithala denies Santhosh Eapen allegation, says will move legally

By Express News Service

As the LDF took up the affadavit provided by Unitac MD Santhosh Eapen that he had given an iPhone to the Ramesh Chennithala, the Opposition Leader rubbished the allegation while talking to reporters here on Friday.

Chennithala also warned of moving legally against those coming up with baseless allegations.

He added that his mobile phone was bought with his own money and said that he has never bought an iPhone from anyone.

He informed that he had attended the UAE Day's programme and also had taken part in the lucky draw competition. "But none has given me an iPhone. I have never even met Santhosh Eapen. Maybe he must have taken my name and gifted the mobile to someone else. I don't know whether there is any conspiracy behind the allegations of Santhosh Eapen.

In the affidavit provided by Santhosh Eapen before the High Court he had informed that as per the advice of Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the gold smuggling case, he had bought five iPhones.

One among them was gifted to Chennithala where its bill was produced before the High Court by Santhosh Eapen.

In the affidavit, Santhosh Eapen informed that the five iPhones were bought to gift it to guests who attend the UAE national day celebrations held on December 2 last year. Chennithala was the chief guest of the programme. The phones were purchased from a shopping centre at Kochi on November 29 last year.