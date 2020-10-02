STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala gold smuggling scam: Chennithala denies Santhosh Eapen allegation, says will move legally

In the affidavit provided by Santhosh Eapen before the High Court he had informed that as per the advice of Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the gold smuggling case, he had bought five iPhones.

Published: 02nd October 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

As the LDF took up the affadavit provided by Unitac MD Santhosh Eapen that he had given an iPhone to the Ramesh Chennithala, the Opposition Leader rubbished the allegation while talking to reporters here on Friday. 

Chennithala also warned of moving legally against those coming up with baseless allegations. 

He added that his mobile phone was bought with his own money and said that he has never bought an iPhone from anyone.

He informed that he had attended the UAE Day's programme and also had taken part in the lucky draw competition. "But none has given me an iPhone. I have never even met Santhosh Eapen. Maybe he must have taken my name and gifted the mobile to someone else. I don't know whether there is any conspiracy behind the allegations of Santhosh Eapen.

In the affidavit provided by Santhosh Eapen before the High Court he had informed that as per the advice of Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the gold smuggling case, he had bought five iPhones.

One among them was gifted to Chennithala where its bill was produced before the High Court by Santhosh Eapen.

In the affidavit, Santhosh Eapen informed that the five iPhones were bought to gift it to guests who attend the UAE national day celebrations held on December 2 last year. Chennithala was the chief guest of the programme. The phones were purchased from a shopping centre at Kochi on November 29 last year.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala gold smuggling scam Ramesh chennithala Unitac MD Santhosh Eapen
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp