Local body polls: Final voters’ list published

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 2.71 crore voters will be eligible to cast their ballot in the upcoming local body elections. According to the final voters’ list released by the State Election Commission on Thursday, the eligible voters include 1.29 crore men, 1.49 crore women and 282 transgender people.

Seven lakh women, three lakh men and 109 transgender people have been added to the voters’ list since the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. The draft voters’ list of the local body poll, published on August 12, had 2.62 crore voters. The State Election Commission will rearrange the number of voters in a booth, if required, after analysing the new voters’ list.

The main and supplementary voters’ lists will be handed over to political parties before October 15. Those voters whose names do not figure in the list will be given another chance to add their names before the election. Objections regarding the final voters’ list can also be brought to the notice of authorities then.