Sree Narayanaguru Open University to provide education to all as per their wish: Pinarayi 

Minister for Higher Education KT Jaleel said that with the launch of the Open University, the Left government has created an opportunity for everyone to get higher education.

Published: 02nd October 2020 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: "The state government brought in reforms in the field of modern education in the state by following the footsteps of Sree Narayana Guru, who was the guiding light of the Kerala Renaissance. As part of this, the first Open University was established in Kerala to provide education to people of all ages, as per their wish to study," said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the first open university in the State named after social reformer Sree Narayan Guru, in an online ceremony held through video conferencing on Friday (Gandhi Jayanti).

The temporary headquarters of the university has been established at the Chooravila building complex in Thrikkadavoor village on the bypass road. It has fully equipped classrooms, office, auditorium and parking facilities

Minister for Higher Education KT Jaleel, who presided over the event, said that with the launch of the Open University, the Left government has created an opportunity for everyone to get higher education.

ALSO READ | Kerala's Open University begins baby steps; new VC to be announced soon

The open university has been launched linking distance education systems in the state's four universities. People of all ages can study at the university where eminent teachers and experts will provide online classes. Laboratories and other basic facilities of government and aided colleges in the state will be utilised for the new university. Besides traditional courses, courses on skill development will also be conducted in the university.

The inaugural event in Kollam was organised in full compliance with Covid norms. The chief minister and higher education minister attended the function online.

Fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma, Forest Minister K Raju, Corporation Mayor Honey Benjamin, MPs Kodikunnil Suresh, AM Arif, K Somaprasad, MLAs M Mukesh, M Noushad, R Ramachandran, Mullankkara Ratnakaran, P Aisha Potti, GS Jayalal, KB Ganesh Kumar, Kovoor Kunjumon, District Panchayat President C Radhamani, District Collector B Abdul Nassar, political party representatives and community leaders attended the inaugural function held here at Thrikadavoor in Kollam.

Arrangements were made for the public to watch the inaugural ceremony live. The ceremony was shown live through digital screens at Thattamala Junction, Ayathil Bypass Junction, Chinnakkada Head Post Office Bus Bay, Kadapakkada Market Junction, Thrikkadavoor-Anchalummoodu Junction and Kavanad Bypass Junction.

