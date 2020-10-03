STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

HC queries Kerala govt on installation of tracking devices in public transport vehicles to protect women

Though the deadline for installing the devices ended, the government failed to implement the order strictly, the petitioner said

Published: 03rd October 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken for installation of vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons in public transport vehicles to ensure safety of passengers including women.

The court issued the order based on a petition filed by Jaffer Khan of Perumbavoor seeking a directive to implement the notification issued by the government. Praveen K Joy, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the Central Motor Vehicle Rules mandate installation of vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons.

Based on the rule, the state government issued a notification dividing public service vehicles into six categories and fixing the time period for each category to install the device. Though the deadline for installing the devices ended, the government failed to implement the order strictly, the petitioner said.

The motor vehicles department informed that buses operated by educational institutions and vehicles carrying schoolchildren have already installed the device. The government has also decided to install the system in contract carriages with over 13 seats, KSRTC buses, stage carriages, goods vehicles and taxi services including online taxis. The department also informed that contract carriages operating from outside the state might not have installed the system.

The petitioner submitted that the government has not extended the deadline for installation of the device. The government implemented the scheme after the Nirbhaya case to enhance the security for women in public vehicles. The petitioner said that incidents of atrocities against women and children in public transport vehicles were increasing across the country.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Vehicle tracking devices
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp