HC queries Kerala govt on installation of tracking devices in public transport vehicles to protect women

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken for installation of vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons in public transport vehicles to ensure safety of passengers including women.

The court issued the order based on a petition filed by Jaffer Khan of Perumbavoor seeking a directive to implement the notification issued by the government. Praveen K Joy, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the Central Motor Vehicle Rules mandate installation of vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons.

Based on the rule, the state government issued a notification dividing public service vehicles into six categories and fixing the time period for each category to install the device. Though the deadline for installing the devices ended, the government failed to implement the order strictly, the petitioner said.

The motor vehicles department informed that buses operated by educational institutions and vehicles carrying schoolchildren have already installed the device. The government has also decided to install the system in contract carriages with over 13 seats, KSRTC buses, stage carriages, goods vehicles and taxi services including online taxis. The department also informed that contract carriages operating from outside the state might not have installed the system.

The petitioner submitted that the government has not extended the deadline for installation of the device. The government implemented the scheme after the Nirbhaya case to enhance the security for women in public vehicles. The petitioner said that incidents of atrocities against women and children in public transport vehicles were increasing across the country.