Kerala to replicate Pathanamthitta model to bring down Covid mortality among 60-plus age group

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 'Pathanamthitta model', which was proved highly effective in reducing the mortality rate among Covid patients belonging to the 60-plus group, will be coopted by the state health department.

With just six deaths -- five of them senior citizens while one was a 50-year-old -- due to the pandemic reported in the district so far, the proactive strategy of taking care of the aged and vulnerable employed by local authorities has proved an eye-opener.

"Pathanamthitta has set a role model. It is trying its best to prevent Covid spread among the aged and vulnerable. The model that it followed is proactive care of these high-risk groups at the community level by listing them and keeping track of their health condition," said a health official.

According to the official, to prevent the case fatality rate from going up, the district initiated measures like separate arrangement for Covid patients to undergo dialysis, early initiation of plasmapheresis and treatment as per the protocol, involving staff of private hospitals to run Covid First-Line Treatment Centres and others.

Said an official of the National Health Mission-Pathanamthitta, "The district has around 2.15 lakh people above the age of 60. Their health status is being followed up from a dedicated call centre.

We make sure that the aged people receive at least one call from the centre in a week. The daily number of outgoing calls from the centre is around 1,500 to 2,000."

The call centre had been set up under the Mission Grand Care launched in May.

But later the district administration with the help of health and social justice departments modified it for regular follow-up of people belonging to the 60-plus group.

Meanwhile, the alarming mortality rate among Covid patients over 60 has triggered concerns among authorities.

It emerged that of the 791 deaths which were officially confirmed as due to Covid, 558 belonged to the 60-plus group. In September, 320 of the 449 Covid deaths reported were those of senior citizens.

