LDF raises 'protocol violation' charge against Union Minister V Muraleedhran 

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A youth leader of LDF constituent party LJD has petitioned PM Narendra Modi alleging 'protocol violation' after it emerged that a Kochi-based PR professional and BJP Mahila Morcha leader had attended the Indian Ocean Rim Association of Ministers' meeting held in the UAE in November 2019 in which Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan participated. 

In his petition, Saleem Madavoor, the national president of Loktantrik Yuva Janata Dal (LJD), said the PR professional Smitha Menon was not an official representative at the meeting and alleged that she was inducted into the Indian team by Muraleedharan. Saleem urged the Prime Minister to order an inquiry on how the PR professional attended the meeting. 

'Not part of official team'

When asked, Muraleedharan told reporters that it was for the Prime Minister to respond on a petition that has been submitted to him. He added that the Indian mission in UAE has already issued the necessary clarification. 

In an RTI reply, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi had said the PR professional did not participate in the meeting as a representative of the Government of India.
     
Meanwhile, Smitha Menon said she attended the international meet in her capacity as a PR professional after registering in the 'media' category. She said the news and other information regarding the meeting were provided to the media in India as part of her job. 

Smitha also clarified that travel and other expenses for the meeting were met from her own pocket.

