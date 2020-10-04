STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI asks Life Mission to produce six crucial files

The notice, addressed to Life Mission CEO, says files should be produced through a responsible officer who can explain the same to the probe team

The under-construction Life Mission housing project at Wadakkanchery

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI probing violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) in the housing project funded by UAE Red Crescent at Wadakkanchery has sought six crucial files from Life Mission. The files should be produced on Monday. The notice to the CEO of Life Mission in this regard was accessed by TNIE.The notice is addressed to CEO of Life Mission stating that files should be produced through a responsible officer who can explain the same to the investigation team. It has been directed to produce the documents at the CBI Anti-Corruption Branch office in Kochi at 11 am on Monday.

CBI stated that these files were necessary as part of the probe. CBI in its notice stated that all files should be produced ‘in original,’ including note sheets and correspondence with respect to Wadakkanchery Life Mission project. The documents sought by CBI are- all correspondence with respect to signing of MoU for Life Mission with UAE Red Crescent, all correspondence with UAE Consulate with respect to the project, all correspondence regarding the purchase of land at Wadakkanchery by the Revenue Department and handing over of the land to Life Mission for construction of flats and hospital, all correspondence with Wadakkanchery municipality and KSEB with regard to the project, all correspondence with district coordinator of Life Mission Project in Thrissur related to the project and all correspondence with Unitac Builders and Sane Ventures which were chosen for executing the project.

Life Mission CEO U V Jose has been directed to appear at the CBI office on Monday morning. CBI had recorded the statement of Life Mission Thrissur district coordinator and collected details regarding correspondence sent from his higher-ups in Thiruvananthapuram for the project.

Meanwhile, Anil Akkara, MLA, whose complaint led CBI to register a case, turned up at CBI office on Saturday. “I have to share some more information regarding the violation made in Life Mission project in Wadakkanchery which comes under my assembly constituency,” he said and added that the corruption behind the project will be exposed soon.

STATEMENTS RECORDED
The CBI recorded statements of officials from a private bank in Thiruvananthapuram. The manager of the branch and two other officials had come to the CBI office to give statements. According to CBI, Sandeep Nair, one of the accused in the gold smuggling case being probed by NIA, had maintained an account in the bank. Unitac Builders MD Santhosh Eappan deposited the commission amount to his account in the bank for getting the work in Wadakkanchery. Similarly, UAE Consulate also had an account in the bank and transaction details in that account were also checked with the help of the officials.

  • anthony
    The CBI and all the Central Agencies can be deputed in the state of UP to investigate al the rape cases in the BJP State and can recommend the dismisal of the UP Govt.
    19 hours ago reply
