COVID-19: Demand to increase tests in Kerala as TPR crosses 14 per cent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala crossing the 14%- mark, there is a growing demand to increase the number of daily tests of samples. Public health experts say that if the number is increased to one lakh and beyond, it will greatly help the state’s system. Till date, the highest number of samples processed on a day was 63,682 — last Wednesday — when the fresh cases crossed the 8,000- mark for the first time.

Experts also want the government to set up more facilities and identify manpower before increasing the tests as the sudden surge of patients could put pressure on the existing system and make it collapse eventually.

Kerala is third in the country in terms of active cases, behind Maharashtra and Karnataka. The WHO says it is ideal to keep the TPR below five per cent.

“It’s ideal to increase the number of tests. Kerala can increase it to one lakh and more. Considering the prevalence of the virus in society, increasing the testing will be good as it’ll help identify more new patients, thereby reducing the spread including to the vulnerable ones like the elderly. This will have a positive effect on bringing down the mortality rate as well,” said IMA state president Dr Abraham Varghese.

Cases crossed the 9,000- mark for the first time last Friday when 63,175 samples were tested.

Experts want more facilities before increasing tests

Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) state president Dr Joseph Chacko echoed the view of Dr Varghese.

“Increasing the number of tests is the key. It’s clear that if we increase the number of tests to one lakh, the cases will go up to the projected 15,000. If we increase the testing rates, we could understand the magnitude of the prevalence of the virus and change the strategy accordingly,” said Joseph.

A member of the state expert committee for Covid-19 said that merely increasing the testing rate will do no good if the infrastructural facilities at hospitals are not doubled.

“There is no point in saying that the number of tests should be increased when the test positivity rate goes up. Yes, we need more testing if those who are getting infected are symptomatic. If a majority of those test positive is asymptomatic, then there is no point in increasing the testing rate,” said the member.

Increasing the testing of samples means exhausting more resources and using the existing manpower overtime, thus a decision on the same will have to be taken judiciously, said an expert.