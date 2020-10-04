Dentist succumbs to stab injuries in Kerala, live-in partner flees

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A dentist who was stabbed by her business partner at a private dental clinic at Kuttanelloor in Kerala's Thrissur district, succumbed on Sunday morning.

Muvattupuzha native 30-year-old Dr Sona was stabbed by Pavaratty native Mahesh on September 28.

According to police officers at Ollur station, both Sona and Mahesh have been living together for the last two years after the dentist divorced her husband and had several disputes over their business transactions.

"The clinic has been managed by them since 2018. Sona and her family member had approached us last week to file a complaint regarding the irregularities over Mahesh's financial transactions. She was stabbed on the same day at the clinic," said an officer.

She was immediately taken to a private hospital and admitted to the ICU.

Mahesh, who escaped in a car, is still absconding. "The Ollur police officers have been on the inquest and the probe is on to nab the accused," the officer said.