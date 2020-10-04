Gold smuggling: Customs asks Karat Faisal to appear before it on Oct 14

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After grilling LDF Koduvally municipal councillor Karat Faisal for over 12 hours on Thursday, in connection with the gold smuggling via diplomatic route case, the Customs Commissionerate (Preventive) has asked him to appear before it again on October 14.

Even though Customs had planned to record Faisal’s arrest, it backed away from the plan at the last minute to investigate him further. Early on Thursday, Customs team from Kochi had raided Faisal’s residence in Koduvally and took him into custody. After quizzing, he was let off on Friday.