Section 144 orders will be strictly enforced: DGP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of prohibitory orders issued by district magistrates across the state, State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Saturday said that there would be strict enforcement on the part of police to avoid gathering of people at public places. In a video statement, the DGP said that the strict enforcement is aimed at bringing Covid-19 spread under control.

“We must reduce the Covid infection this month itself,” he said. He appealed to people to remain at their homes and not to step out of their homes unless there is any urgent requirement. “In open public places, more than five people cannot assemble. Be it at a ground, park, auditorium or a wayside eatery, people should not assemble. If any violations are found, police can arrest or penalise them as per the provision of Section 144 of CrPC. At shops, the social distancing norms should be maintained.

Buyers need to maintain a queue in front of the shop where the distancing markings are drawn. The buyers should also keep sanitizers, masks and gloves to prevent contact. At one time, more than five people are not allowed in a shop. If it’s a big shop, then at least two metres of gap between two persons should be maintained to prevent crowding,” Behera said.