STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Section 144 orders will be strictly enforced: DGP

Buyers need to maintain a queue in front of the shop where the distancing markings are drawn.

Published: 04th October 2020 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of prohibitory orders issued by district magistrates across the state, State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Saturday said that there would be strict enforcement on the part of police to avoid gathering of people at public places. In a video statement, the DGP said that the strict enforcement is aimed at bringing  Covid-19 spread under control.

“We must reduce the Covid infection this month itself,” he said. He appealed to people to remain at their homes and not to step out of their homes unless there is any urgent requirement. “In open public places, more than five people cannot assemble. Be it at a ground, park, auditorium or a wayside eatery, people should not assemble. If any violations are found, police can arrest or penalise them as per the provision of Section 144 of CrPC. At shops, the social distancing norms should be maintained.

Buyers need to maintain a queue in front of the shop where the distancing markings are drawn. The buyers should also keep sanitizers, masks and gloves to prevent contact. At one time, more than five people are not allowed in a shop. If it’s a big shop, then at least two metres of gap between two persons should be maintained to prevent crowding,” Behera said. 

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loknath Behera Covid-19 Section 144
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp