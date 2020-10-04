Suspension of MCH staff triggers row, Covid-19 mgmt likely to be affected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing Covid-19 containment activities in the state are likely to go awry after frontline warriors — health workers —came out against the suspension of three staff of Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Thiruvananthapuram, for ill-treating a Covid-19 patient. In protest against the move, seven doctors of four medical colleges have also resigned from the post of Covid Nodal Officer. The state government on Friday made clear that the suspension will not be revoked. It was on Friday that the health department put three staff — a doctor acting as a Covid Nodal officer and two head nurses — for mistreating the patient.

Demanding reversal of the suspension, the Kerala Government Nurses Association (KGNA) and the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) have launched protests. Meanwhile, the Medical College police registered a case against health workers for protesting at the GMCH defying prohibitory orders, which came into effect in the district on Saturday under Section 144 CrPC.

An officer of KGMCTA said, “The disciplinary action in the form of suspension is nothing but a face-saving measure. Those in question, especially nodal officer Dr Aruna, have been made a scapegoat. The disciplinary action is not based on a thorough inquiry. We believe that even the preliminary findings made by the Director of Medical Education (DME) might be a biased one. The very act had affected the morale of the frontline warriors.”

The protests were planned after a conciliatory meeting called by Health Minister K K Shailaja on Friday failed. During the meeting, the minister is said to have informed the association representatives that the order suspending the staffers would not be revoked.According to a KGNA representative, “While suspending the two head nurses - Leena and Rajani - citing dereliction of duty, their part was not heard. Why an inquiry was not made for admitting such a serious patient to the ward and not to the ICU. Also, the nurses alone could not change the cervical collar (to support the patient’s neck and spinal cord) and clean the wounds.”

48-hour relay hunger strike by doctors

Earlier in the day, doctors under the banner of KGMCTA staged a non-cooperation strike as their service except emergency, ICU and Covid services got hit. The doctors also launched a 48-hour relay hunger strike as they warned that if the decision is not reversed they will intensify their protests.

The nurses under the banner of KGNA had observed the day as protest day and is also planning to intensify their protests including a state-wide one.It was on last Tuesday that the relatives of a 55-year-old Covid-19 patient raised complaints of mistreatment. The relatives alleged that they were shocked to find maggots wriggling in his wounds when they brought him home after he was discharged. The ill-treatment was raised against the staffers of Ward-6 of Government Medical College Hospital here.

Covid snippets

Medical college doctors booked for violating prohibitory orders

T’Puram: The Medical College police on Saturday registered case against 50 doctors of Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) for violating prohibitory orders. They were booked for staging protest against the state government’s decision to suspend three health workers for their alleged mishandling of a patient who was discharged from the hospital with maggot-infested wounds. Disregarding the prohibitory orders, the protesting physicians gathered on Saturday morning on the hospital premises boycotting the Out Patient consultation for two hours. According to the police, they were also booked under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and action would be taken based on the investigation.

Collectors issue prohibitory orders to arrest Covid spread

T’Puram: A day after the Chief Secretary issued an order banning the gathering of more than five people at a time, all 14 district collectors issued prohibitory orders in their respective jurisdictions. The chief secretary’s order on Thursday, which authorised the district magistrates to use the emergency provision under Section 144 of CrPC to ensure social distancing, had created some confusion. Following this, the collectors issued specific orders for each district on Friday. Gatherings of up to 50 people for marriages and up to 30 people for funerals have been allowed.

Also, a maximum of 20 people will be allowed to attend government and religious functions, social, political, or cultural activities. Gatherings at public transport, shops, and restaurants should strictly follow social distancing protocol. The collectors have issued specific directives for actions permitted in containment and non-containment zones. The orders came into effect on Saturday.