Contempt plea against Kerala police chief Loknath Behera to be considered on Monday

Petition points out Behera’s refusal to hand over Periya murder case diary to CBI.

Published: 05th October 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 03:14 AM

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A division bench of the Kerala High Court headed by the Chief Justice will on Monday consider a petition seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against state police chief Loknath Behera for not handing over the case diary in the murder of two Youth Congress leaders in Periya, Kasaragod, to the CBI. 

The petition filed by parents of the slain Youth Congress leaders — Kripesh and Sarathlal — seeks to initiate contempt proceedings against Behera for not handing over the case diary to the CBI. The division bench had ordered a CBI probe in the case on August 25. 

The petitioners submitted that the action by the state police chief, who had disobeyed the order of the High Court, was illegal and had no lawful excuse. Failure to hand over the case diary to the CBI is a serious lapse and the delay in handing over the files will  seriously prejudice the investigation. 

The state police chief and the SP of CBI have not taken action to comply with the directives in the judgment, though several days have elapsed.

The state police chief is intentionally delaying the handover of the case diary at the behest of the ruling political party and higher-ups in the government, with a malicious intention to prolong the investigation and cause disappearance of evidence, submitted the petitioners.

More from Kerala.
