Interview for new melsanthis of Sabarimala temples begins on Monday

SABARIMALA: The two-day interview for selecting new melsanthis of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be held at the headquarters of Travancore Devaswom Board in Thiruvananthapuram on October 5 and 6.

A six-member judges panel, comprising Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu, members K S Ravi and Vijayakumar, devaswom commissioner B S Thirumeni, Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajivaru and former Sabarimala melsanthi Balamurali, will shortlist nine candidates each for Sabarimala and Malikappuram melsanthis, devaswom sources said.

The nine-member candidates’ list will be prepared by the jury from 42 aspirants for Sabarimala melsanthi and the nine-member list for the Malikappuram melsanthi will be prepared from 23 aspirants. The final selection of melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be conducted by draw of lots at Sabarimala on October 17, sources said.The new melsanthis for Sabarimala and Malikapuram temples will take charge for a one-year period on the first day of the new pilgrimage season on November 16.