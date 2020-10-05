Kerala government constitutes separate legal cell for effective case management

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the number of important cases involving the state government is on the rise, the government has constituted a special legal cell for effective management of the cases.

A Rajesh, Special Prosecutor (Vigilance) in the Kerala High Court, has been appointed head of the newly constituted Legal Cell of the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Legal Cell will monitor the conduct of various cases involving the state government and ensure that they are conducted properly.

The appointment comes even as the Advocate General, Director General of Prosecutions and several experienced government law officers are there to represent the government before the High Court. The government had earlier appointed a Special Liaison Officer in the Chief Minister’s Office.