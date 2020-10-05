STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government constitutes separate legal cell for effective case management

The Legal Cell will monitor  the conduct of various cases involving the state government and ensure that they are conducted properly.

Published: 05th October 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the number of important cases involving the state government is on the rise, the government has constituted a special legal cell for effective management of the cases.

A Rajesh, Special Prosecutor (Vigilance) in the Kerala High Court, has been appointed head of the newly constituted Legal Cell of the Chief Minister’s Office.

The appointment comes even as the Advocate General, Director General of Prosecutions and several experienced government law officers are there to represent the government before the High Court. The government had earlier appointed a Special Liaison Officer in the Chief Minister’s Office.

