No bypoll in Changanassery, but discussions over next candidates begin in earnest

A slew of aspirants to make selection of assembly seat nominees a tough task for UDF, LDF.

Published: 05th October 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even though a by-election is unlikely to be held in Changanassery assembly constituency following the demise of sitting MLA and senior Kerala Congress (M) leader C F Thomas, discussions have begun in both the UDF and the LDF camps regarding the next candidates.

Since Changanassery is the sitting seat of Kerala Congress (M) in the UDF, the party has the first claim to the seat. As Jose K Mani-led KC (M) has left the UDF camp, the Joseph-led faction would get the chance to field its candidate. In such a situation, several Joseph faction leaders, including Changanassery municipal chairman and Thomas’ brother Sajan Francis, V J Lali and Saji Manjakadambil are likely to stake claim to the seat. It is learnt that the Joseph faction is also considering another member from Thomas’ family, possibly his daughter, as the candidate. 

With the exit of Jose from UDF, a section in the Congress wants the party to take over the seat from KC(M), claiming the Joseph faction does not have a strong base in Kottayam district. Senior Congress leader K C Joseph, DCC president Joshy Philip and a few others are learnt to have set their sights on the seat. “The Congress’ decision to take over the seat will depend on the seat-sharing talks with KC(M) for the Assembly election. There, definitely, will be discussions in the UDF on how many seats can be given to the Joseph faction. Based on its outcome, some seats may be exchanged between the coalition parties,” said a Congress leader, on condition of anonymity.

In the LDF, Jose K Mani faction is likely to stake claim to Changanassery seat as it used to be a Mani loyalist’s seat. Janadhipathya Kerala Congress (JKC) may also raise its claim as Dr K C Joseph was the LDF’s candidate here previously. Despite a section in the JKC led by Francis George having left the Left camp to join P J Joseph’s KC (M), the LDF leadership is expected to give seats for the remaining leaders of JKC like Dr Joseph and Antony Raju.

