Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road project launched

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday launched the Anakkampoyil- Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad. One of the most ambitious projects of the state government, the 6.8km bypass for the Thamarassery Ghat Road will be the third longest underpass in the country and is expected to be commissioned within four years. By constructing the tunnel road, the Public Works Department (PWD) aims to find a lasting solution to people’s longpending demand for an alternative route connecting Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode and Meppadi in Wayanad and ease traffic movement between the two districts.

As per the preliminary examination, the construction cost of the road will be `20 crore per km and the total expense will be `900 crore (tentatively). The government has given administrative sanction for `658 crore in the first phase through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) has been roped in for the construction.

The proposal is to construct a two-lane tunnel road on the Anakkampoyil- Kalladi-Meppadi stretch and a two-lane, 70m bridge across the Iruvanjippuzha. A team of technical experts of KRCL carried out a preliminary site inspection along the stretch of proposed road in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. KRCL Kerala office in-charge M R Mohanan said the project is expected to be completed within in four years. “A detailed site survey is on and will be over by next month.

Then, the alignment for the road will be finalised. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared within six months,” he said. Earlier, it was planned to construct a road from Chippilithodu via Maruthilavu to Thalipuzha as an alternative to the existing Thamarassery Ghat Road. The 75km road was to be constructed from Chippilithodu to reach Thalipuzha in Wayanad via Vythiri village.

However, it hit a roadblock as its alignment was through reserve forests and ecologically fragile land in both the districts. Launching the project, Pinarayi said the tunnel road will help promote tourism and industrial sector. “It will ease transportation of goods from Karnataka to the Malabar region and protect the Thamarassery Ghat Road by reducing traffic,” he said.

He said though the total cost of the project was estimated at `900 crore, the exact cost can be calculated only after the completion of surveys and other studies. PWD minister G Sudhakaran presided over the meet. As part of the inaugural event, functions were also held at Meppadi in Wayanad and Thiruvambady in Kozhikode. Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan, Transport Minister A K Saseendran, MPs, MLAs and local body heads attended the events. The proposals for alternative roads usually come up when traffic blocks on the Thamarassery Ghat road increase due to accidents on the stretch.