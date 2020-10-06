CBI records Life Mission CEO’s statement

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI on Monday recorded the statement of Life Mission CEO U V Jose in the case relating to the violation of the FCRA in the deals behind a housing project funded by the UAE Red Crescent at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur. Two other representatives of Life Mission were also present at the CBI office in Kochi to submit and explain files related to the project sought by the national agency.

Jose turned up at the CBI office in Kathrikadavu around 11am though the areas nearby fell under a Covid-19 containment zone. While a summons for his appearance was issued last week, the recording of his statement continued late into the evening.

“As the person who signed the MoU for Life Mission with the UAE for the housing project, Jose was aware of every aspect of the case. He will be called for testimony again. The people who initiated the project are under our probe and Jose can reveal more about them though he was the one who signed the MoU. He cooperated with us and revealed several facts,” a CBI officer said.

Two representatives of LIFE Mission also appeared at the CBI office with files related to the Wadakkanchery project. “All the files we sought were not presented by LIFE Mission. They presented copies of documents though we had sought the original versions. The documents are with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, which has also launched a probe into the corruption behind the Wadakkanchery Life Mission project,” an official said.

Summoned for 2nd time

CBI also recorded the statement of Wadakkanchery Municipality secretary Muhammad Anas, who was summoned for the second time. Unitac MD Santhosh Eapen, Sane Ventures and unnamed officials of LIFE Mission are the accused in the case.