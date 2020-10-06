STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennithala demands apology from Kodiyeri over 'iPhone gift' row

Chennithala said that Unitac managing director Santhosh Eapen came up with such a plea before the High Court under the prodding of Kodiyeri

Published: 06th October 2020 04:55 PM

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded an apology from CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on the iPhone controversy. Talking to reporters here, Chennithala said Kodiyeri should apologize before the people for misleading them by coming up with defamatory statements against him.

The Opposition leader rued that Unitac managing director Santhosh Eapen had come out with baseless allegations that as per the advice of Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the gold smuggling case, he had given Chennithala an iPhone when he came to inaugurate the UAE Day celebrations at UAE Consulate last year. Chennithala said it has now been revealed that Eapen came up with such a plea before the High Court under the prodding of Kodiyeri.

“Kodiyeri need not apologize to me, but he owes it to the people of Kerala. I went to attend the programme as per the invitation solicited to me. But I will go ahead with the legal notice slapped on Santhosh Eapen and will wait for 15 days until he responds to it. If not, I will file a defamation suit against him,” said Chennithala.

He also demanded a comprehensive probe on the apathy being meted out to RLV Ramakrishnan regarding submission of an application for attending the Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy's online cultural festival, which had led him to attempt suicide.

