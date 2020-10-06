STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling: Magistrate records Sandeep’s confession

The Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate on Monday recorded the confession of Sandeep Nair, a key accused in the case relating to the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic baggage.

Published: 06th October 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 03:03 AM

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM  (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

The confession was recorded by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in the afternoon after the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court directed the Aluva court to record Sandeep’s statement under section 164 of CrPC. He was presented before the Aluva court by 2.30pm, with the process of recording statement lasting nearly two hours. 

He was later taken back to the Viyyur Central Jail. Sandeep is a close aide of Swapna Suresh who facilitated the use of the diplomatic channel to smuggle gold. He is also a close ally of Rameez K T who masterminded the entire plot to bring gold under the cover of diplomatic immunity provided to baggage addressed to officials at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.The quick move to record Sandeep’s confession came about after the NIA court criticised the NIA probe into the gold smuggling case when the bail petition of eight accused persons was considered on Monday. 

Swapna gets bail in Customs case
Kochi: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court on Monday granted bail to gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh. The bail was granted after the Customs which is probing the case could not file a final report even after 60 days of her arrest. However, she will not be released as she has been arraigned in the NIA case. The court ordered Swapna to execute a bond of `2 lakh each or two solvent sureties equal to the bond amount. She was asked to surrender her passport and appear before the investigation officer whenever required. She should not influence the witness in the case. 

