IMA: Health dept itself infested with maggots

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state committee of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has lambasted the health department for its stubbornness while handling the incident at Government MCH, Thiruvananthapuram. It also flayed the government for not ensuring adequate infrastructural facilities, including manpower, for dealing with the Covid wave. Referring to maggots wriggling incident, the IMA said the health department itself is infested with maggots.

“The government which is sitting with the laurels of managing Covid might soon get the infamous distinction for pushing people to the jaws of death. The complacency and unpreparedness will only help speed up this process” said an IMA statement.