Kerala likely to discard salary deferment plan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government may discard the salary deferment programme if the GST compensation issue is settled in its favour. As per the original plan, the second salary deferment-cuminvestment programme named Covid-19 Income Support Scheme was to begin in September. But following protests from employees organisations, including the pro-LDF ones, it did not begin this month. Sources in the finance minister’s office said the ‘option was still open’ but may be discarded if the state gets the GST-related payments in time.

“Severe cash crunch forced the government to adopt such tough measures in the final year. But if things turn out in our favour, ie, the GST-related payments are received on the expected lines, the deferment plan would be discarded,” said an officer. A final decision on the compensation payment is expected in the next GST council meeting on October 12.