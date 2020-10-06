LIFE Mission scam: High Court seeks clarification from CBI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday directed the CBI to inform whether funds received by Unitac as part of Life Mission project come under the definition of foreign contribution under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. The court asked how does the acceptance of contribution become an offence which needs to be investigated and whether the mission and the company are exempted under the Act.

Justice V G Arun sought clarification from the CBI when the petition filed by Santhosh Eapen seeking to quash the FIR registered by CBI against him in LIFE Mission scam came up for hearing. The court served notice on the CBI, state government and Anil Akkara, MLA, who had lodged the complaint.Opposing the plea, CBI submitted that LIFE Mission comes under the purview of the Act and kickbacks had been paid and regulations were violated. The petitioner himself had stated in the petition that he had handed over several crore to many people on the instructions of Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the gold smuggling case being probed by the NIA, Customs and Enforcement Directorate.

According to the probe agency, foreign contribution should be utilised properly and not for any other purpose to obtain such exemption. The CBI has to investigate whether the money was transferred to LIFE Mission officials and hence the investigation has to continue. Citing the petition filed by Eapen, CBI submitted that the petitioner had stated that on August 2, 2019, he reached Thiruvananthapuram around 6.30pm and he was asked to come near the Cafe Coffee Day outlet at Kowdiar. After a while, Khalidh, an Egyptian national, who worked as economic head of the UAE consulate, came in a consulate vehicle with a diplomatic number plate and collected the entire amount of `3.8 crore from him. The amount was given as per the directions of the Consulate General.

Further, `68 lakh was transferred to ‘ISOMO’ trading company owned by one Sandeep Nair for liaison work. This clearly shows that kickbacks had been paid.Abhilash K N, counsel for the petitioner, argued that foreign funds received by Unitac as part of its business are exempt under foreign contribution regulation and that LIFE Mission has exemption since it is in the government sector. It is on the basis of an MoU signed by LIFE Mission, an exempted organisation, that funds were transferred to Unitac and therefore, Unitac has not violated foreign contribution regulation, the counsel contended. The complaint does not disclose any offences and it contains allegations without substance.

The term foreign contribution is explained in Section 2 (h) of the Act and the contribution received towards the cost of goods/service rendered cannot be considered as foreign contribution as per the third explanation of Section 2 (h) of the Act. The petitioner is rendering a service under a contract and the cost received for that service would not come within the definition of foreign contribution and therefore he cannot be prosecuted under Section 3 of the Act.

Even if it is assumed that the petitioner accepted foreign contribution, receiving such contribution is exempted under Section 4 of the Act, which says that Section 3 is not applicable if a person accepts foreign contribution as an agent of a foreign source in relation to any transaction made by such foreign source with the central or state government.

In this case, there was already a memorandum of understanding between the Red Crescent and the state government. The petitioner also argued that investigation was initiated without the consent of the state government, necessitated under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. Further, the petition stated that Swapna Suresh had demanded five i-phones for gifting them to chief guest Ramesh Chennithala and other invitees to the UAE National Day celebrations held at the consulate and these had been gifted to the beneficiaries at the function.