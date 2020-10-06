Sabarimala pilgrimage: Panel proposes mandatory COVID negative certificates for devotees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Insisting on COVID negative certificates as a prerequisite for entry into the Sabarimala temple is reportedly one of the main recommendations of an expert committee constituted to suggest the protocol to be followed once the hill shrine reopens for the annual pilgrim season. The report of the expert panel was submitted to the government.



Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government will examine the recommendations of the panel in detail. The cabinet which meets on Wednesday will take a decision, the minister said.



The panel is also learnt to have recommended that pilgrims who arrive with COVID negative certificate should be allowed the option to undergo a fresh test at the entry points at Nilakkal on payment of a fee. Those above the age of 60 should also produce a medical certificate that they are not suffering from any serious ailments.



The expert committee also suggested that up to 1000 pilgrims should be allowed on weekdays and 2,000 on Saturdays and Sundays. COVID tests and screening of pilgrims should be done at the Sabarimala base camp at Nilackal, the committee has recommended.