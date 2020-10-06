STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sabarimala pilgrimage: Panel proposes mandatory COVID negative certificates for devotees

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government will examine the recommendations of the panel in detail. The cabinet which meets on Wednesday will take a decision, he said.

Published: 06th October 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Insisting on COVID negative certificates as a prerequisite for entry into the Sabarimala temple is reportedly one of the main recommendations of an expert committee constituted to suggest the protocol to be followed once the hill shrine reopens for the annual pilgrim season. The report of the expert panel was submitted to the government.
    
Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government will examine the recommendations of the panel in detail. The cabinet which meets on Wednesday will take a decision, the minister said.
      
The panel is also learnt to have recommended that pilgrims who arrive with COVID negative certificate should be allowed the option to undergo a fresh test at the entry points at Nilakkal on payment of a fee. Those above the age of 60 should also produce a medical certificate that they are not suffering from any serious ailments.
     
The expert committee also suggested that up to 1000 pilgrims should be allowed on weekdays and 2,000 on Saturdays and Sundays. COVID tests and screening of pilgrims should be done at the Sabarimala base camp at Nilackal, the committee has recommended.   

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala temple COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp