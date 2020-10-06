War of words erupts between Kerala CM and medical body over worm infestation row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy over the worm infestation in a patient has turned into a war of words between the Kerala government and doctors. A day after a thaw between the two parties was reached at a meeting with the health minister, fresh wounds were opened up with a scathing attack by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the government.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan retorted sharply to the IMA’s comment that the health department was maggot infested. “The minds of people who make such allegations are worm infested. They may have nefarious intentions in doing so. But it will not work in Kerala,” said the Chief Minister.

The IMA and other organisations have come out against the suspension of health workers after relatives of a patient complained of maggot infestation due to poor care. A doctor who is the nodal officer for Covid-19 care in the Medical College at Thiruvananthapuram and two head nurses were suspended. The doctor’s body alleged that the poor care was the department’s fault for not appointing enough staff.

The IMA was also not happy with the government for ignoring its warnings on COVID-19 control. It complained of the supremacy of bureaucrats over health experts in dealing with the pandemic. The Chief Minister however said the government was ready to address the shortcomings. He expressed his displeasure over the public statement against the government by the IMA.

Health Minister KK Shailaja admitted that there were not enough people for health care due to which the Covid-19 brigade could not function as expected. She had also assured the striking doctors that the penal action taken against health workers in the medical college would be reconsidered.