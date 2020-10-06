STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Without follow-up, Covid-affected face risk of cardiac arrest: Experts

The alert came in the wake of  findings from  studies conducted globally which linked it with the poor survival rate, particularly among aged  Covid patients.

Published: 06th October 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now, as coronavirus remains unrelenting in the state, health experts have warned of a serious threat of cardiac arrest to those infected with the virus as well as the recovered ones in the absence of proper follow-up treatment. The alert came in the wake of  findings from  studies conducted globally which linked it with the poor survival rate, particularly among aged  Covid patients.

“It doesn’t matter if one is young or old, Covid-induced complications are real. For some, it will happen while the virus is still active, in the case of others it will happen post recovery. Long-term damage to lungs and heart are two common problems. Similar cases are being reported even from Kerala,” said a health official, adding, the medical causes for the same haven’t been analysed yet.

Said P S Shajahan of Academy of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, “There is an increase in incidents of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality among both the young and aged  Covid patients. Post-Covid cardio-pulmonary and neurological complications are also being reported.”  “It is now established that SARS-CoV-2 which causes Covid-19 mainly attacks the respiratory system. In some cases, the infection results in inflammation of heart muscles leading to heart failure. Those with a history of heart disease are the most vulnerable. But this doesn’t mean the others have no risk at all,” he said. 

Harikrishnan S, professor of cardiology, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), while corroborating the same, said that among patients cardiac complications like inflammation of heart muscles and their weakening and others are being reported.The BMJ (British Medical Journal) had in a study last month, based on data from intensive care units of 68 hospitals in the US, said cases of in-hospital cardiac arrest mostly involved Covid patients.

 “In a multicentre study of more than 5,000 critically ill adults, we found that approximately one in seven patients experienced in-hospital cardiac arrest. Also, cardiac arrest is common among critically ill patients with Covid and it is associated with poor survival rate even when cardiopulmonary resuscitation is provided, particularly in patients aged 80 or older, and in those requiring prolonged cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” according to an excerpt of the study.

Similar findings had been reported in studies conducted at Wuhan in China and New York.The European Respiratory Society has underscored the need for pulmonary rehabilitation programmes for those suffering from severe infection since a prolonged stay on ICU ventilators could lead to muscle loss, resulting in weakening of the breathing capacity.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cardiac arrest COVID 19
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp