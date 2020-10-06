Without follow-up, Covid-affected face risk of cardiac arrest: Experts

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now, as coronavirus remains unrelenting in the state, health experts have warned of a serious threat of cardiac arrest to those infected with the virus as well as the recovered ones in the absence of proper follow-up treatment. The alert came in the wake of findings from studies conducted globally which linked it with the poor survival rate, particularly among aged Covid patients.

“It doesn’t matter if one is young or old, Covid-induced complications are real. For some, it will happen while the virus is still active, in the case of others it will happen post recovery. Long-term damage to lungs and heart are two common problems. Similar cases are being reported even from Kerala,” said a health official, adding, the medical causes for the same haven’t been analysed yet.

Said P S Shajahan of Academy of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, “There is an increase in incidents of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality among both the young and aged Covid patients. Post-Covid cardio-pulmonary and neurological complications are also being reported.” “It is now established that SARS-CoV-2 which causes Covid-19 mainly attacks the respiratory system. In some cases, the infection results in inflammation of heart muscles leading to heart failure. Those with a history of heart disease are the most vulnerable. But this doesn’t mean the others have no risk at all,” he said.

Harikrishnan S, professor of cardiology, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), while corroborating the same, said that among patients cardiac complications like inflammation of heart muscles and their weakening and others are being reported.The BMJ (British Medical Journal) had in a study last month, based on data from intensive care units of 68 hospitals in the US, said cases of in-hospital cardiac arrest mostly involved Covid patients.

“In a multicentre study of more than 5,000 critically ill adults, we found that approximately one in seven patients experienced in-hospital cardiac arrest. Also, cardiac arrest is common among critically ill patients with Covid and it is associated with poor survival rate even when cardiopulmonary resuscitation is provided, particularly in patients aged 80 or older, and in those requiring prolonged cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” according to an excerpt of the study.

Similar findings had been reported in studies conducted at Wuhan in China and New York.The European Respiratory Society has underscored the need for pulmonary rehabilitation programmes for those suffering from severe infection since a prolonged stay on ICU ventilators could lead to muscle loss, resulting in weakening of the breathing capacity.