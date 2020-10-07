STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cabinet gives nod for appointment of Mubarak Pasha as VC of Sree Narayana Guru Open University

Mubarak Pasha is presently Head of Governance and Strategic Planning at Oman-based National University of Science and Technology.

Published: 07th October 2020

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan's cabinet has appointed Mubarak Pasha as the first Vice Chancellor of Sree Narayana Guru Open University. (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet which met here on Wednesday has reportedly decided to appoint Mubarak Pasha as the first Vice Chancellor of Sree Narayana Guru Open University. Being a newly set up state university, the appointment of the Vice Chancellor and other administrative officials
is the sole prerogative of the state government.

Mubarak Pasha was a former director of Calicut University's Distance Education wing. He is presently Head of Governance and Strategic Planning at Oman-based National University of Science and Technology.

The cabinet is also learnt to have endorsed the selection of SV Sudheer as Pro Vice Chancellor and PN Dileep as Registrar of the Open University which was formally inaugurated on October 2.

A little over one lakh students, who usually enroll in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) courses as well as register in private mode every year in four state universities, are set to join the Open University,
headquartered in Kollam. The varsity will also have four regional centres to cater to students across the state.

