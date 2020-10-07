CPM worker’s murder: Main accused held

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Thrissur city police on Tuesday nabbed the main accused in the murder of CPM worker P U Sanoop. Nandan T, 48, was caught while he was on his way to a private hospital in Thrissur.

​Other accused persons Sreerag, Sathish, and Abhay Raj are still at large.

Based on a tip-off that Nandan suffered cuts in the melee in which Sanoop was killed, police had been monitoring the hospitals in the district since Monday.

“We were waiting for him to get out of his hideout to seek treatment. The rest of the accused are still in Kerala and we hope to arrest them soon,” said Erumapetty inspector Bhoopesh K K, who is leading one of the five investigation teams probing the murder.

All the accused have been charged under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder).

“Nandan is currently in a detention centre. We will produce him in court after getting his Covid negative certificate,” he said.

He said though all the persons involved in the incident belong to political parties, there was no political motive behind the attack.Meanwhile, responding to questions during his evening briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the murder an attempt to disrupt the peace in the state.

"There will not be any lapse in the probe. Strict action will be taken to bring the culprits before law," he said.