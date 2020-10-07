HC directs Cusat to conduct LLB supplementary exams online before November 30

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the Cochin University of Science and Technology(CUSAT) to ensure that the semester supplementary examinations for the LLB five-year course are conducted online before November 30 and the results published without any avoidable delay.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order on a petition filed by Karthik J Sekhar of Kochi and three other law students of the CUSAT's College of Legal Studies seeking a directive to conduct the supplementary semester examinations online at the earliest, taking note of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Counsel for the petitioner B Mohanlal submitted that the university was delaying the semester supplementary examinations though the students have paid the fees.

The counsel for CUSAT submitted that the university had decided to conduct the semester supplementary examinations for all years through online mode and they would be completed by the end of November. Once the examinations are over, the valuation and announcement of results will be completed without any delay.

The petitioners argued that they were deprived of getting a pass certificate to submit enrolment applications before the Bar Council of Kerala due to the delay in conducting exams. They alleged the University was taking the stand that there was no time limit for completing the examinations.