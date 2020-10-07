STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala cop slaps elderly heart patient during vehicle inspection, probe ordered as video goes viral

Ramanandan, a native of Chadayamangalam, is a daily wage labourer. He along with his friend were on their way to work when they were stopped by the police for not wearing helmets.

Published: 07th October 2020 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

fine, traffic fine

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A police officer in Kollam slapped an elderly heart patient who resisted a bid to take him into custody for not wearing a helmet while riding pillion on a two-wheeler. The incident took place during a vehicle inspection by the police at Manjapara road at Ayoor in Chadayamangalam on Wednesday morning.

Ramanandan Nair, 69, a native of Manjapara, was slapped on the face by Chadayamangalam station probationary SI Shajeem. The incident came to light after a video shot by a passerby went viral on social media. The video shows the officer slapping Ramanandan and pushing him into the police jeep. With the video going viral, Kollam Rural SP Harishankar has ordered an enquiry into the matter and has also sought a report from the Kottarakkara DySP.  

Ramanandan, a native of Chadayamangalam, is a daily wage labourer. He along with his friend were on their way to work when they were stopped by the police for not wearing helmets. The police officials then asked each of them to pay a fine of Rs 500 for the violation.

As both of them are daily wage workers and were on their way to work, they said they have no money in hand and will pay the fine later at the station. But the SI did not agree. Instead he tried to forcefully take them into custody.

The two were asked to get into the police jeep. Even though the friend entered the jeep, Ramanandan refused to enter. He said that he was a pillion rider and should not be caught. Probationary SI Shajeem and another cop then forcefully tried to drag the elderly man into the jeep. As he refused to enter, the SI slapped him on the face and pushed him inside the jeep.

Meanwhile, Chadayamangalam police maintained that the vehicle rider did not have any vehicle documents. Hence they were taken into custody. The incident happened when Ramanandan tried to attack the SI, claimed the police.

Ramanandan, a heart patient, sought treatment following the incident and is now admitted in a hospital in Kadakkal. His friend has been taken into police custody.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollam Kerala police
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp