Kerala cop slaps elderly heart patient during vehicle inspection, probe ordered as video goes viral

KOLLAM: A police officer in Kollam slapped an elderly heart patient who resisted a bid to take him into custody for not wearing a helmet while riding pillion on a two-wheeler. The incident took place during a vehicle inspection by the police at Manjapara road at Ayoor in Chadayamangalam on Wednesday morning.

Ramanandan Nair, 69, a native of Manjapara, was slapped on the face by Chadayamangalam station probationary SI Shajeem. The incident came to light after a video shot by a passerby went viral on social media. The video shows the officer slapping Ramanandan and pushing him into the police jeep. With the video going viral, Kollam Rural SP Harishankar has ordered an enquiry into the matter and has also sought a report from the Kottarakkara DySP.

Ramanandan, a native of Chadayamangalam, is a daily wage labourer. He along with his friend were on their way to work when they were stopped by the police for not wearing helmets. The police officials then asked each of them to pay a fine of Rs 500 for the violation.

As both of them are daily wage workers and were on their way to work, they said they have no money in hand and will pay the fine later at the station. But the SI did not agree. Instead he tried to forcefully take them into custody.

The two were asked to get into the police jeep. Even though the friend entered the jeep, Ramanandan refused to enter. He said that he was a pillion rider and should not be caught. Probationary SI Shajeem and another cop then forcefully tried to drag the elderly man into the jeep. As he refused to enter, the SI slapped him on the face and pushed him inside the jeep.

Meanwhile, Chadayamangalam police maintained that the vehicle rider did not have any vehicle documents. Hence they were taken into custody. The incident happened when Ramanandan tried to attack the SI, claimed the police.

Ramanandan, a heart patient, sought treatment following the incident and is now admitted in a hospital in Kadakkal. His friend has been taken into police custody.