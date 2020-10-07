STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC directs Cusat to conduct LLB supplementary exams online before November 30

The petitioners argued that they were deprived of getting a pass certificate to submit enrolment applications before the Bar Council of Kerala due to the delay in conducting exams.

Published: 07th October 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) to ensure that the semester supplementary examinations for the LLB five-year course are conducted online before November 30 and the results are published without any avoidable delay.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order on a petition filed by Karthik J Sekhar of Kochi and three other law students of the CUSAT's College of Legal Studies seeking a directive to conduct the supplementary semester examinations online at the earliest, taking note of the COVID-19 restrictions. 

Counsel for the petitioner  B Mohanlal submitted that the university was delaying the semester supplementary examinations though the students have paid the fees.

The counsel for CUSAT submitted that the university had decided to conduct the semester supplementary examinations for all years through online mode and they would be completed by the end of November. Once the examinations are over, the valuation and announcement of results will be completed without any delay.

The petitioners argued that they were deprived of getting a pass certificate to submit enrolment applications before the Bar Council of Kerala due to the delay in conducting exams. They alleged the University was taking the stand that there was no time limit for completing the examinations.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Cochin University of Science and Technology supplementary examinations LLB online exam
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp