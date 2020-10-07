Kerala's COVID control measures may take a hit as employers rush to bring back migrant workers

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the influx of migrant workers to the state is yet to pick up momentum due to the absence of public transport, around 50 buses -- sponsored by various employers -- have been reaching Kerala from West Bengal daily.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Liby Johnson, executive director of Gram Vikas, Odisha, said that the majority of the buses leaving West Bengal bear Kerala registration. “It seems employers in Kerala are eager to bring back the workers to revive the sagging fortunes of key sectors impacted by the pandemic,” he said.

According to contract carriage operators, since the resumption of limited train services, especially the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram services, migrant workers prefer trains rather than buses. "Around 30-40 buses operate between Kerala and eastern states," said Binu John, president, Contract Carriage Operators' Association.

Operators used to charge Rs 2 lakh for a trip to Kerala from Murshidabad in West Bengal. However, with train services having begun, the operators are forced to conduct the same trip for Rs1.6 lakh. “Also, since the ticket charge of one passenger costs around Rs 4,500, more employers have been bringing in migrant workers by flight,” said bus operators.

The data compiled by the labour department, however, tells a different story. As per the data, on Sunday, only 9,717 migrants returned to the state, with Kannur registering the highest number of returnees of 4,627. But the data mostly comprised the details of migrant workers who reached the state by train.

Since the contractors have been directed to inform the details of migrant workers they bring back to the state, it seems many are yet to register the complete whereabouts of the workers with the department. According to the data, ever since the COVID restrictions were eased, only 663 migrants have reached Ernakulam, which has the highest concentration of migrant labourers in the state.

Ordinance against unobstructed entry likely

Meanwhile, the state is likely to move an ordinance against the unobstructed entry of migrant workers into the state as it could throw a spanner in its COVID control measures. The labour department has submitted a proposal to the state government in this regard. A senior labour department officer told The New Indian Express that the state government will soon launch an app for registering the details of migrant workers who reach the state.

According to experts who work at the field level, the data compiled by the labour department is not accurate. “The data is based on train-bound migrants, which is limited as per the current scenario. There are no direct trains to Kerala from eastern states. The majority of migrants who reached the state have either arrived by bus or by flight,” said Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development.