LIFE Mission scam: Moving court lone option for CBI to get hands on files

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI probing the LIFE Mission scam will have to approach the Vigilance Special Court in Thiruvananthapuram to get access to the files pertaining to the housing project.

For, the Vigilance Special Investigation Unit- I, which is also probing the case following a government directive, on Monday submitted all the files, including the original documents, which were collected from the Local Self-Government Department during an inspection at the Secretariat, in the court.

“CBI can file a petition in the court seeking the files,” said a Vigilance officer. Vigilance sleuths said they will record the statement of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh soon. The move comes after she revealed that she received commission from Unitac Builders to entrust it as the partner for the housing project that was to be implemented by the UAE-based Red Crescent.

When the deal was signed, Swapna was then Secretary of the UAE Consulate. The Vigilance had earlier concluded that government officers are involved in the scam. However, the Vigilance probe into LIFE Mission project at Wadakkanchery, lost its relevance with CBI launching a probe after registering a case invoking the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.