Opposition leader Chennithala alleges corruption in Kerala government's RestStop project

Chennithala claimed that government land worth several crores is going into the hands of private entities. He reiterated that the revenue department has been kept in the dark by the PWD on the issue.

Published: 07th October 2020 02:55 PM

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged corruption in the ‘RestStop’ scheme -- a wayside amenities centre being launched by Norka and the Indian Oil Corporation. It is the second time Chennithala is raising this issue.

The state government had formed a company, Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding (OKIH) Ltd, under Norka for its initiative ‘RestStop’. Chennithala claimed that government land worth several crores is going into the hands of private entities. He reiterated that the revenue department has been kept in the dark by the PWD on the issue.

"Why should two departments work on the same project? Does the project have cabinet clearance? Who are the directors of the RestStop project? The LDF government should reveal the details of the MoU. Properties at Palarivattom have been given to private parties for the project. In its last leg, the Left government is immersed in a slew of corruption charges," said Chennitahla.

Regarding the preliminary vigilance probe initiated by the state government into the Life Mission deal, Chennithala maintained that it has become a bane for the Left regime. He claimed that the vigilance has come up with a report stating that corruption had indeed taken place. Chennithala said the vigilance probe had highlighted lack of transparency in the project. He also blamed the Left government for its failure in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

