Orthodox Church to stick to its stance

KOTTAYAM: Even as two rounds of peace talks initiated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to resolve the disputes in Malankara Church are over, the Orthodox Church has decided to stick to its stance firmly.

According to Orthodox Church authorities, though they are ready for talks, they won’t water down the Church’s stance that the court order with regard to the dispute in the Malankara Church should be implemented.

Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Episcopal Synod Secretary Yuhanon Mar Diascoros Metropolitan told TNIE that the base of all discussions was the implementation of the solutions put forth by the courts through various judgments. “Discussions can’t bring any solution to the disputes in the Malankara Church, for which the court has clearly issued several orders after decades-long litigations. The predominant objective of the discussions is to comprehend the solutions mentioned in the court order by both the parties. Implementing the court order is the only solution for the issue,” said the Metropolitan.

Mar Diascoros said the court in its order has categorically stated how the churches should be ruled, which should be followed by both the parties.“The voice of a majority should not be considered as the basis for the administration of a church. It should be based on the law which has been upheld by the courts. Moreover, there should be democracy in everything. We can’t accept autocracy or mobocracy in ruling the churches. The Orthodox Church has taken the same stance with regard to the administration of all the churches,” he added.

The Metropolitan, who pointed out that the Orthodox faction was not against any talks, said the second round talks held in the presence of the chief minister couldn’t make much progress in resolving the stalemate. “Both the parties had stated their stance in a cordial atmosphere. However, no significant outcome emerged from the discussions,” he said.

Mar Diascoros said the Orthodox Church would be forced to approach the court if there is a delay in implementing the court order. “We have already requested the authorities concerned to implement the court order. If the order is not executed on time, then we will be forced to approach the court once again,” he said.