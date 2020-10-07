Reopening of schools can wait, says CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday reiterated that schools will not be reopened soon in the state though the Centre had given its nod as part of Unlock 5 guidelines.

“Everybody wants schools to be reopened. But it’s doubtful now,” the CM said.

He said school reopening can be considered only after the Covid spread is contained in the state. Expressing optimism of achieving that objective through stringent measures, the CM said the all-party meet has endorsed the measures.

“We can’t relax everything until we bring the disease under control,” he said.While the Centre permitted the reopening of schools in phases after October 15, it left the final decision on the timing and manner of reopening to the discretion of states. The state had clarified its stand immediately after the guidelines were issued on September 30.