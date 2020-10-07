RT-PCR negative result must to confirm recovery

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department will use the RT-PCR test to confirm that a person is cured of Covid-19 even if he/she tests negative in the antigen test, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The RT-PCR test is considered more authentic for confirming whether a person is infected with SARS-CoV-2 or not. By incorporating it in all testing scenario, a negative result of RT-PCR is needed to declare a person cured of the disease. The decision was taken after it was found that antigen tests gave too many false negatives.

The doubling rate of Covid-19 or the time it takes for the patient population to double has increased in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram. “The recent spike in cases is due to lowering of vigil,” the chief minister said in his media briefing on Tuesday. The cases per million in Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kollam, Kasaragod and Ernakulam have increased in the last one week.

The chief minister hinted that strong measures to enforce Covid-19 protocol will be announced soon. These could include hefty fines for violations listed in the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance. The other measures would include identifying people with symptoms and isolating them.

Also, the Covid protocol will be strictly enforced in markets and other public places, he said, and asked organisations to follow the token system followed by some banks to reduce crowding. According to him, the focus in all districts would be to contain the test positivity rate (a measure to identify the spread of disease) below 10.

Special attention will be given to Covid-19 patients who are pregnant, children or those who in need dialysis. The chief minister said the local bodies would be further empowered for better patient care. Local bodies in Ernakulam district have opened separate helplines for people to clear their doubts regarding symptoms, telemedicine facilities and clinical follow-up.The chief minister said despite its peculiarities that favour the rapid spread of viral infection, the state was able to do much better than the national scenario.

IMA faces CM’s ire for public criticism

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not taken kindly to the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) criticism at the government over the maggot infestation controversy. In a sharp reaction, he alleged that minds of people who made such allegations are maggot infested. “They may have nefarious intention in doing so. But it will not work in Kerala,” he said during an inaugural function of the health department on Tuesday morning. The chief minister repeated his attack in his evening briefing and said IMA was not an expert body.

7,871 new cases

T’Puram: The state on Tuesday reported 7,871 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths due to the disease. As many as 6,910 contracted the disease through local transmission while the contact history of 640 patients remains unknown. As many as 4,981 recovered from the disease. There are 718 hotspots in the state.