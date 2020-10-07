STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swapna Suresh may get bail in ED case too

Published: 07th October 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (Photo | Express)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel, is likely to get bail. Swapna has already got bail in the gold smuggling case which is being probed by Customs, on Monday.

Swapna is the second accused in the money trail behind gold smuggling being probed by ED. She moved a bail petition at Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case after ED failed to file a final report even after 60 days since she was arrested by the ED in August this year. “We are probing PMLA aspect in the case which takes more time to complete. Completing the probe in 60 days is not possible. So Swapna is likely to get a bail in our case as well,” an ED official said.

Swapna has applied for bail in the case registered by NIA. Her petition will be considered next week. Her counsel Geo Paul filed the petition claiming that she must be granted bail as NIA couldn’t find any evidence under UAPA against her. NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta sought time till Monday to file an objection against granting bail to her.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) granted her a bail in the Customs case after the agency failed to file a final report within 60 days of arrest. However, Customs can evoke preventive detention under COFEPOSA if she is granted bail in NIA case as well.

