40 people to be allowed during special occasions in places of worship

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Covid cases rising unabated, the state government has decided to allow only 20 people at a time inside the places of worship. However, during special poojas at temples, Friday prayers at mosques and Sunday mass at churches, up to 40 people will be permitted. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday took decisions in this regard. During the monthly poojas at Sabarimala for the Malayalam month of Thulam, up to 250 pilgrims will be permitted for darshan.

The latest decision comes after the Centres allowed states to open religious places, outside the containment zones with a ceiling of 100 persons, as per the Unlock 5 guidelines. The state’s earlier attempt to open various religious places in June was aborted within days after cases went up.

Ministers Mani, Jaleel contract the virus

T’Puram: Electricity Minister M M Mani and Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel tested positive on Wednesday. Mani is under observation at the MCH here, while Jaleel is under home care in the capital.

HC directs Cusat to conduct exams online

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed Cusat to ensure that the even semester supplementary examinations of LLB five-year course are completed before November 30, through online mode.